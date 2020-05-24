Age 92 of Johanna Shores Peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 Ruth worked for 18 years as the head chef at the Governor's Residence. She worked for Governors Wendell Anderson, Al Quie and Rudy Perpich. Ruth was often praised for her creativity, perfection, and the wonderful taste of her food. Her chocolate pie will be forever a favorite at family gatherings! Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Duane and daughter, Ellen Thrill. She is survived by children, Diana (John) Scott, Karen Killoran, and Mark (Carrie) Knutson. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grand children. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 28. Please contact funeral home to inquire about viewing the service. Ruth will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-631-2727