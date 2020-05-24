Ruth KNUTSON
1928 - 2020
Age 92 of Johanna Shores Peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 Ruth worked for 18 years as the head chef at the Governor's Residence. She worked for Governors Wendell Anderson, Al Quie and Rudy Perpich. Ruth was often praised for her creativity, perfection, and the wonderful taste of her food. Her chocolate pie will be forever a favorite at family gatherings! Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Duane and daughter, Ellen Thrill. She is survived by children, Diana (John) Scott, Karen Killoran, and Mark (Carrie) Knutson. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grand children. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 28. Please contact funeral home to inquire about viewing the service. Ruth will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of you on the loss of your Mom and Grandmother. May God grant you all comfort during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace.
Joe & Mary Gleason
Family
May 20, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Ruth's passing. Please accept my sincere condolences. Take solace in that the good times you shared with Ruth and the fond memories you have of her are with you forever.
Jeff Pohland
Friend
May 19, 2020
My heart goes out to Diana and her family on the passing of Ruth. May God hold her in his arms.
Steve Morrill
Friend
May 18, 2020
To the Knutson Family,

With deepest sympathy, please accept our condolences for the loss of your mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will fondly remember Ruth at our many family gatherings especially her unforgettable desserts. Our favorite; her Black Forest Cake. She was very fortunate to have an exceptional career and a beautiful family. Diana, we wish you happy and joyful memories of your mother.
David and Patti Scott
Family
