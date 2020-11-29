Age 86 Of Maplewood Passed away on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at her home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Pat; and brothers, Bob & Bill. Survived by sons, Steve (Jeanne), Ken (Lisa), Mark (Kris) & Pat (Joanne); grandchildren, Liz (Andrew), Serena (Greg), Emily (Tom), Molly, Marissa (Cameron), Amie, Patrick & Katelyn; beloved great grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Don), Jim & Irene. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tues., Dec. 1, 2020, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 Stillwater Rd. E, Maplewood, MN 55119. Masks and social distancing required. For those not in attendance, the service will be live streamed on the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel Facebook page at 2:00 pm on Tuesday (12/1).