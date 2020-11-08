Age 98 Resident of Gable Pines in Vadnais Heights, MN. Ruth was born in St. Paul, she was a graduate of the U of MN in dental hygiene. She was very active at Knox Presbyterian Church for 65 years. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Duane; and parents. Survived by sons, Larry (Vicki), Richard (Kathy) and Donald; former daughter-in-law Paulette; grandchildren, Alexander, Keith (Becky), Tracy Pierre, Michael (Erin Makowski), Crystal (Frank) Sutton, Kimberly (Aaron) Huntsman, Angela (Jason) Dreher and Amanda (Steve) Swenson; and 16 great-grandchildren. Ruth loved Florida, traveling, art and music (bell ringing) and playing cards, especially bridge. Private services will be held. She was and always will be our sunshine.