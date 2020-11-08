1/1
Ruth M. DAY
Age 98 Resident of Gable Pines in Vadnais Heights, MN. Ruth was born in St. Paul, she was a graduate of the U of MN in dental hygiene. She was very active at Knox Presbyterian Church for 65 years. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Duane; and parents. Survived by sons, Larry (Vicki), Richard (Kathy) and Donald; former daughter-in-law Paulette; grandchildren, Alexander, Keith (Becky), Tracy Pierre, Michael (Erin Makowski), Crystal (Frank) Sutton, Kimberly (Aaron) Huntsman, Angela (Jason) Dreher and Amanda (Steve) Swenson; and 16 great-grandchildren. Ruth loved Florida, traveling, art and music (bell ringing) and playing cards, especially bridge. Private services will be held. She was and always will be our sunshine.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
