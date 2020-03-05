|
|
Ruth passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on May 30, 1926 in St. Paul, MN, to Norman and Charlotte Mogren. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 39 years, Howard Bullis. Ruth is survived by her four children, Barbara (Richard) Horst, Brian (Maria), Kenneth (Jessie Davidson), Paul (Mary); grandchildren Armando (Traci) Preciado, Shira Davidson, Jeremy Bullis, Leah Bullis, David (Alesha) Bullis; older siblings Kenneth (Lois) Mogren, Joyce (Art, deceased) Meyer; nieces and nephews. Ruth grew up in North St. Paul. She and Howard raised their family in White Bear Lake, where she lived for many years. She was always busy doing something, and loved traveling, making latch hook rugs and hangings, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially found joy in nature, just watching hummingbirds and deer at the lake cabin, or looking at clouds and trees everywhere. Funeral Service Monday, March 9, 11:00 am at NORTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2675 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the Service. Memorials to North Presbyterian Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020