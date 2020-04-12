|
Age 86 Went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Preceded in death by Gregg, daughter Robyn and brother Bob. Survived by son Greg, daughters Lynn (Bruce) and Renee (Mike), grandchildren Amanda (Luke), Donald (Sunny), Dustyn and Danielle, great-grandchildren Noah, Ashlyn, Lucinda and Afton. Also survived by sister Bonnie and many other loving relatives and dear friends. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge and HealthEast Hospice for all their loving care. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020