Of St. Paul, Age 97 Died June 16, 2020 at Sholom Home East, St. Paul, MN due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents, Francis "Bud" and Marjorie Brings; and her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Kremer. Survived by children, Steve (Pam) Kremer of Minneapolis, Marcia Kremer of St. Paul and Karen (Bruce) Smith of St. Paul; grandchildren, Charlie Smith (Paige Wheeler) of Minneapolis, Michael Smith of St. Paul, Kristen Kremer of Mounds View, Leah Kremer of Richfield; and great-grandson, Felix Smith Wheeler of Minneapolis. Ruth was a life-long resident of the Highland/Mac-Groveland area in St. Paul. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Community. 651-698-0796