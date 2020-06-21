Ruth Mary (Brings) KREMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Paul, Age 97 Died June 16, 2020 at Sholom Home East, St. Paul, MN due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents, Francis "Bud" and Marjorie Brings; and her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Kremer. Survived by children, Steve (Pam) Kremer of Minneapolis, Marcia Kremer of St. Paul and Karen (Bruce) Smith of St. Paul; grandchildren, Charlie Smith (Paige Wheeler) of Minneapolis, Michael Smith of St. Paul, Kristen Kremer of Mounds View, Leah Kremer of Richfield; and great-grandson, Felix Smith Wheeler of Minneapolis. Ruth was a life-long resident of the Highland/Mac-Groveland area in St. Paul. Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Community. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved