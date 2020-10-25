1/1
Ruth Mary (Brings) KREMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Paul, age 97 Died June 16, 2020 at Sholom Home East, St. Paul, MN due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents, Francis "Bud" and Marjorie Brings; and her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Kremer. Survived by children, Steve (Pam) Kremer, Marcia Kremer, and Karen (Bruce) Smith; grandchildren, Charlie Smith (Paige Wheeler), Michael Smith, Kristen Kremer (Tom Porter), Leah Kremer (John Eichten); and great-grandson, Felix Smith Wheeler. Ruth was a life-long resident of the Highland/Mac-Groveland area in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, October 30 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. MN Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no visitation. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from www.lumenchristicc .org. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Community. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
live streamed
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved