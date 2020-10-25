Of St. Paul, age 97 Died June 16, 2020 at Sholom Home East, St. Paul, MN due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents, Francis "Bud" and Marjorie Brings; and her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Kremer. Survived by children, Steve (Pam) Kremer, Marcia Kremer, and Karen (Bruce) Smith; grandchildren, Charlie Smith (Paige Wheeler), Michael Smith, Kristen Kremer (Tom Porter), Leah Kremer (John Eichten); and great-grandson, Felix Smith Wheeler. Ruth was a life-long resident of the Highland/Mac-Groveland area in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, October 30 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. MN Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no visitation. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from www.lumenchristicc .org. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lumen Christi Catholic Community. 651-698-0796