Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Ruth Mary (Quernemoen) LARSON Obituary
Age 87 — Formerly of Battle Lake , Fergus Falls and New Brighton Passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband, Dr. Ross Gerald Larson; parents, Bennie and Ruth Quernemoen; and brother, James Quernemoen. Mary is survived by her daughters, Judy (John) Donovan and Kristine (Dan) Mrosak; sons, Mark, Steve (Cindy), Brian; sister, Betty (Roger) Wilson; brother, Michael (Pat) Quernemoen; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, February 23 at the Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home - Andover Chapel, 13817 Jay Street NW - Andover, Minnesota; at 2:00pm with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Environmental Fund. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
