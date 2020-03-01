|
Age 81, of Stillwater Formerly of Hudson Passed away after a short battle with cancer on February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Charles R.; daughter, Ruth; sister, Gladys Welsh; parents, Harold Nelson, Mildred (Henry "Butch") Zappa. Survived by sons, Chuckie H., Terry (Loren); grandchildren, Jesse, Kayla. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, March 7th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Private Family Interment at Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020