Age 62, of Maplewood, MN passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 with family present. Born to Clarence & Rose Holman on March 17, 1957 in Waubay, South Dakota. Ruthie was a devoted sister and friend who loved to bowl, dance, and cheer for the Minnesota Twins. She is survived by her brothers Jack (Myrna), Cal (Kathy) & Bobby (Peggy); sisters Kathy Kapala (Greg) & Ginger Wittrock (Mike); and family and friends at Harmony Homes. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30th at O'Malley's Irish Pub in Woodbury, MN from 10:00 am – Noon. Memorial donations may be directed to Special Adventures at www.specialadventures.net.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019