Age 91 of Naples, FL Formerly of Burnsville and St. Paul, MN. Born April 13, 1928, left us quietly on Dec. 9, 2019. Ruthie saw the world through rose-colored glasses. Coincidently, her red glasses and red hair became her signature look, even at 91 years old! She was proud of her childhood growing up on the Gregor farm near Elgin, MN with her sister and six brothers. In her professional life she traveled the world as vice president of AAA. Everyone who knew Ruthie would agree, she had a wonderful imagination and a wonderful life! In recent years she loved to read, needlepoint and write poetry. As many will attest, Ruthie also enjoyed entertaining. She mastered the computer and, until recently, kept in touch with family and friends around the world through daily e-mails. Family was very important to Ruthie. She was extremely proud of her children; Steve (deceased) (Karen), Brian (Kris), Bruce (Monica) and Beth Anderson (Brad). Ruthie's first husband Gordy passed away when Ruthie was only 56. She later married Mel Pattrin (deceased) and her family grew adding Mel's sons Steve (deceased) (Lynnee'), Mick (Helen), Tim (Dawn). The Robb/Pattrin clan includes 17 grandchildren, 22 greatgrandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren! She is also survived by Jerry and Cindy Robb, and many nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful for the incredible support and outpouring of care and love for Ruthie, especially from her Florida friends at the Strand, Arbor Trace and Arbor Glen. She received the best of treatment and compassion as her health began failing, which assisted in the transition from Ruthie's earthly life to one in poet's heaven. Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019