Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (David) Moelter, Patricia (Dan) Lockwood, Joe (Karen) McQuillan, Jerry (Colleen) McQuillan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, three husbands, and daughter, Mary Alice Casper. Ruth was a devout Christian who read her Bible daily. Private family interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. Cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Ruth McQuillan-Martin, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, 55082. 651-439-5511