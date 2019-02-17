|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Age 79, of St. Paul, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Crandal and Alice Nelson; brother, Jack Nelson; sister, Carol Allen. Ruth was extremely proud and fond of her children, whom she made gourmet meals for. Ruth was a talented seamstress who grew up and lived most of her life in the Mounds Boulevard neighborhood. Ruth was proud of her long-time career as a medical credentialist at St. Joseph Hospital. She had a strong faith and volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church. Ruth will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the love of her life of 58 years, Paul; children, Angela (Tim) Mitchell, Mike (Brenda), Mary (Tom) Erangey, Ellia (Ken) Glassing, Barb (Craig) Fruen, Stacy (Jeff) Montegomery; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 20th 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Interment at a later date. Special thank you to the staff at United Hospital and Arbor Glen. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019