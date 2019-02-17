Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
For more information about
Ruth VIERLING
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1730 Old Hudson Rd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1730 Old Hudson Rd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth VIERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Sandra VIERLING


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Sandra VIERLING Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Age 79, of St. Paul, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Crandal and Alice Nelson; brother, Jack Nelson; sister, Carol Allen. Ruth was extremely proud and fond of her children, whom she made gourmet meals for. Ruth was a talented seamstress who grew up and lived most of her life in the Mounds Boulevard neighborhood. Ruth was proud of her long-time career as a medical credentialist at St. Joseph Hospital. She had a strong faith and volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church. Ruth will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the love of her life of 58 years, Paul; children, Angela (Tim) Mitchell, Mike (Brenda), Mary (Tom) Erangey, Ellia (Ken) Glassing, Barb (Craig) Fruen, Stacy (Jeff) Montegomery; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 20th 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Interment at a later date. Special thank you to the staff at United Hospital and Arbor Glen. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now