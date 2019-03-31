September 27, 1930 ~ March 20, 2019 Ruth; sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and spent virtually all her life living in her childhood home. While in this house she practiced every form of hand craft, and her stained glass, leather-tooled, wood-burned, deco posh, calligraphed and hand-sewn creations adorned every room. She met her husband Victor while attending Macalester College, and they honeymooned "up north", learning to water ski. That began a love affair with Cross Lake, Minnesota that let Ruth introduce her kids, grandkids and finally great grandchild to her happy place each summer. Ruth and Victor became talented water skiers, with Ruth competing while 5 months pregnant with her first child. Ruth worked for Brown & Bigelow until starting a family. After the 3 kids were off to school, she joined the St. Paul School District Transportation Department, and worked there until age 83. She was never idle, never missed a detail or Happy Hour, and remained productive and independent all her life. She cherished time with family above all else and was surrounded by those she loved as she passed. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Paul and Don, her husband Victor (VA), and great grandson Joshua. Her blessings that will miss her are her family: Todd (Pauline), Stuart, Leslie (Mike) Meyer, grandchildren Heather (Charlie) Potthier, Nick (Katie), Allison, Aaron, Jake, Cassie, and great grandchildren Zachary and Lucas. A service is scheduled at House of Hope, 797 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, on Friday, April 5th at 2:00pm with refreshments to follow. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place on Saturday, April 6th from 1:00 – 3:00pm at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Memorials preferred to House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Macalester College, or donor's choice. Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary