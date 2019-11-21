|
|
Beloved Wife, Mom Grandma, Great-Grandma Age 95, of Roseville, passed away on November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alfred; 2 brothers. Survived by children, Jim, Jeanne Michaud, Marita (Mike) Schuhwerck; grandchildren, Katie, Matthew, Kristina, Heidi (Travis), Krista, Ahren and Leeah; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, November 25, at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Sunday 3-5PM and at church on Monday from 9:30–10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019