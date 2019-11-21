Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
548 Lafond Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
548 Lafond Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth NELLESSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. NELLESSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth V. NELLESSEN Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mom Grandma, Great-Grandma Age 95, of Roseville, passed away on November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alfred; 2 brothers. Survived by children, Jim, Jeanne Michaud, Marita (Mike) Schuhwerck; grandchildren, Katie, Matthew, Kristina, Heidi (Travis), Krista, Ahren and Leeah; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, November 25, at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Sunday 3-5PM and at church on Monday from 9:30–10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -