Ruth WHITEFORD Obituary
Age 89, of Maplewood, MN formerly of Hastings Peacefully passed away on April 12, 2019. Ruth's family will celebrate her life this Spring at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Cyndy, Connie and Candy; her sister, Vea; and grandchildren, Dusty and Derek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and her daughter, Cristy; and 3 sisters. For the first 15 years of her marriage, Ruth was a full-time homemaker. Subsequently, she worked as an Executive Assistant/Office Manager in insurance agencies, marketing services and at a nonprofit organization. Whatever Ruth decided to do, she was dedicated to do her best. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please send memorials to the American Society for the Protection of Cruelty of Animals. The Whiteford family thanks Allina Health Hospice and Ecument Home Care staffs for the compassionate and excellent care provided to Ruth.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
