Age 68 Passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her four sons Michael, Brian, Ben and Rob, her sisters, grandkids and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her babies Renae and Ryan, her children's dad Robert Fresonke, her parents and her brother. Ruthanne was an old, kind soul who loved to share stories about her art, antiques, genealogy and most importantly her grandchildren. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life for Ruthanne will be held on October 11, 2020 in Saint Paul, MN. For details please contact Brian Fresonke at FresonkeB@gmail.com