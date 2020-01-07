|
Age 61 Passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at his home in White Bear Lake, MN. He was born 1958 in Cody, WY but moved at an early age to White Bear Lake and graduated from Mariner High School in 1976. He married Pamela Ann Maxwell in September of 1988 in Minneapolis, MN and they raised their 5 children in the Mahtomedi area. Ryan was an ardent proponent of hard work, commitment, and the over whelming importance of family. His time was never in pursuit of material gain; rather, he desired to see all of his children put through college and he deeply enjoyed the feeling of a good day's work. The one exception to this would be friendly wagers over a competitive game of golf, which he's enjoyed since youth. His jovial demeanor was quick to light up a smile on everyone he met, leaving no one he knew completely out of reach of his personal orbit. Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Herb Helgeson. Ryan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela; his daughter, Grace; his four sons, Matthew, Peter (Evan) Helgeson, Samuel (Melanie) Helgeson, and Austin, as well as his grandson, Lorin. Ryan is also survived by his mother, Allene; brother Tom (Ann) Helgeson; sister, Licia (Gordon) McHardy as well as numerous nephews and nieces. A service in memory of Ryan's life will be held Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 AM at ST. MARK'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (2499 Helen St. N., St. Paul) with visitation beforehand from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment Roselawn. His time on this earth will be celebrated, and his memory will be cherished. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 7, 2020