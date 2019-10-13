|
|
September 16, 1984 - October 10, 2019 Passed away unexpectedly at home. Ryan left this earth far too soon. He attended Roseville Area High School and enjoyed being a Raider. Ryan had a great passion for sports, especially hockey, golf, and rollerblading. He loved sharing his love of sports with family and friends. Ryan was a loyal, loving, and sensitive soul. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and grandson. He is survived by his Grandma Lavonne, parents Renata (Nani) and Daniel Wittner, Brothers Taylor (Karli) and Brandon (Allison) Wittner, nephew Wyatt Wittner, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan is preceded in death by his Grandpa Wes Ackerley, Grandma Delores and Grandpa Eugene Wittner, Uncle Doug Ackerley, and Aunt Karen Ackerley. Ryan will truly be missed by many, but know he has a wonderful team of angels to welcome him with open arms. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave, North St. Paul with visitation from 4-7 pm. Memorials preferred to Feed My Starving Children. 651-777-2600 ww.sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019