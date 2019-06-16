Home

Ryan J. "Pun" PETERSON

Ryan J. "Pun" PETERSON Obituary
Age 40 of Woodbury Went to be with his brother, Jeff on June 12, 2019. Ryan had a heart of gold and a very special relationship with God. He was a friend to all and enemy to none. His charismatic personality and wonderful sense of humor brightened every room. Survived by parents, Steve & Sheila; brother, Justin; sister, Sara (Matt) Brown; cherished niece, Izzy; amazing friends, Tony Knauff, Pat Horne & Jason Taylor; also many other family and friends. Memorial Service 2pm Friday, June 21st with visitation 12-2pm prior at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights. Luncheon immediately following service. Private Interment Riverview Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
