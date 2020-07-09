1/1
Ryan MATARA
Age 21 Of Oakdale Survived by his loving parents, Al & Patty Matara; siblings, Josh, Megan, and Sophie; grandparents, William & Norita Matara; girlfriend, Caroline Trinh; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph & Audrey Koenig. Ryan graduated from Tartan High School and attended Century College. Our hearts break as we mourn the loss of Ryan. We take solace in the memories of his angelic smile, gentle soul, and warm heart. He was a sports fanatic who loved the outdoors, cabin time in Park Rapids, and spending time with family and friends. Visitation Sunday (July 12, 2020) from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (July 13, 2020) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th Ave., Oakdale. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
