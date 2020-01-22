|
Age 22 Of Eagan Passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2020. Preceded in death by grandfather, Ray Hobot. Survived by father, Ronald (Ann); mother, Carolyn; sister, Stephanie; step-brothers, Eric (Becca) & Chad; grandmothers, Shirley & Dianne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, January 24th at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3930 Rahn Rd. in Eagan with a Gathering beginning at 10AM. Interment at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ryan's estate where an annual donation will be made to USNSCC – Twin Cities Squadron. 651 - 454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020