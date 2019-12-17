|
Age 86, of Mendota Heights Passed away on December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Becky Kiperstein; brothers, Frank (Rosalie) and Alec (Cecile) Kiperstin. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Bill Tilsner; sons, Joel (Gail) and Bruce (Lisa); grandchildren, Daniel and Laura (fiancé, Brad Liszt) Tilsner; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Born and raised on the North Side of Minneapolis, Ryv graduated from North High and the University of Minnesota. Ryv and Bill lived and raised their family in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Ryv was an elementary school teacher in the St. Paul school system for over 20 years. Upon retirement, she was an active volunteer for numerous Jewish organizations, most recently as a volunteer at the Temple of Aaron gift shop. During retirement, Ryv and Bill spent many enjoyable winters together in Boca Raton, Florida. Ryv was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, mother-in-law, colleague and friend. Beloved by so many, Ryv will be deeply missed. We would like to thank Ryv's caregivers and hospice staff of Sholom East for their great care in her final weeks. Funeral service 2:00 pm, TUESDAY, Dec. 17, 2019 at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Temple of Aaron Syn. or Sholom Home East. SHIVA: Tues. and Wed. at 7:00pm at Temple of Aaron Syn. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019