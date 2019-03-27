Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. PAUL'S MONASTERY
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
ST. PAUL'S MONASTERY
Vigil
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S MONASTERY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S MONASTERY
2675 Benet Road
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Age 93 Of St. Paul's Monastery Went home to God on March 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Monastery having lived & ministered as a Benedictine Sister for 73 years. After her first vows in 1945, S. Marie became one of the founding members of St. Paul's Priory. From there she began her career in education. She taught for 47 years in various schools in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Montgomery, Chanhassen, & Fairfax. She retired from teaching in 1994 & began a new ministry at Saint Therese of New Hope. She served the elderly there for 16 years before returning home to the monastery in 2010 to continue her ministry in the Health Care Center. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Eugene & Aloysius; sisters S. Sidora, OSB, S. Claretta, OSB, & Adella. She is survived by her Benedictine Community of Sisters, Oblates & Associates; nephews; many grandnieces; grandnephews; & cousins. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday (3/30) 11:00 AM at ST. PAUL'S MONASTERY, 2675 Benet Road, Maplewood. Visitation Friday (3/29) 4-7 PM with Vigil Service at 7 PM & one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul's Monastery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
