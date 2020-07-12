Died at the age of 90 following a brief stay at the Ecumen Villages in North Branch. Although she did not die directly as a result of infection with the corona virus, she was absolutely a casualty of the pandemic. The forced isolation and extreme loneliness resulting from the restrictions on visitors at her assisted living facility took her will to live. She is at peace now and no longer in pain. Born and lived 86 years in St. Paul, MN. After working many years in the payroll department for the St. Paul Public schools, Tom and Sally enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. Preceded in death by husband Thomas and son Scott. Survived by daughter Susan Engstran (Reed), grandchildren Michael Engstran and Erin Engstran. Sally will finally be reunited with Tom at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796