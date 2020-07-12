1/1
Sally A. HAAS
Died at the age of 90 following a brief stay at the Ecumen Villages in North Branch. Although she did not die directly as a result of infection with the corona virus, she was absolutely a casualty of the pandemic. The forced isolation and extreme loneliness resulting from the restrictions on visitors at her assisted living facility took her will to live. She is at peace now and no longer in pain. Born and lived 86 years in St. Paul, MN. After working many years in the payroll department for the St. Paul Public schools, Tom and Sally enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. Preceded in death by husband Thomas and son Scott. Survived by daughter Susan Engstran (Reed), grandchildren Michael Engstran and Erin Engstran. Sally will finally be reunited with Tom at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
