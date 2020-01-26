|
|
Age 90—of Stillwater, MN Passed away on January 23, 2020 Born November 1, 1929 in Sidney, Nebraska. Survived by seven children, Thomas (Judith), Ann Anderson (Leonard "Doc"), Elaine Hathaway (Stephen), Mary Lynn Anderson-Winn (Jeff), Robert (Kris), Joan Kilibarda (Addison), and Steven (Ann); twenty grandchildren (John, Joseph, Mary Becker and Anthony Heimerman; Rachael, Thomas and Mark Anderson and Elizabeth Kaylor; Nathan, Craig and Samuel Hathaway; Jacob Anderson, Alyssa Cole and Lucas Winn; Erin and Megan Heimerman; Rebecca Smarra and Addison "A.J." Kilibarda; and Emily and Matthew Heimerman); and ten great grand children (Bode, Barrett, Carla, Sophia, Quentin, Maryellen, Cole, Flynn, Addelyn and Avery). Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Quentin Heimerman, her parents Fred and Dorothy Krause, and her brother Fredrick "Bud" Krause. Sally grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and Huron, South Dakota, attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked as a Med Tech in Sioux City until marrying Quent in 1952 and moving to Stacyville, Iowa. They moved to Stillwater in 1958, where Quent took a position at the First National Bank (now USBank), eventually becoming its president. Sally was a devoted wife and homemaker for her family, and an enthusiastic supporter of her church and community. She was a long-time volunteer with the Lakeview Hospice program, the Red Cross blood drives, the Altar and Rosary Society, the Girl Scouts and other causes. Quent and Sally were members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and generous supporters of St. Michael's parish and numerous organizations. She also enjoyed golf, tennis, travel with her husband, and the family's annual reunions "up north at the lake.' Sally had a deep love of music, something she and Quent passed along to their children. She loved Stillwater, she loved her church, and she loved her family and a great circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 29, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. Fifth St., Stillwater, MN. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bayport immediately following the ceremony. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave No, Stillwater, and one hour prior to Mass at the church. The family thanks the dedicated and caring staff at Boutwells Landing. Memorials are preferred to flowers, to the Church of St. Michael, in Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020