Age 72 Passed away from heart failure on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann Oakland and James Maddox. Survived by beloved husband, Roger; siblings, Debbie (Bob) Schellinger and Douglas (Alice) Maddox; sister-in-law, Marianne (Len) Polakiewicz; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Helen) and Tom (Mary); nephew, Jeremy (Nam); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private Interment will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2020.