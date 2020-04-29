Sally A. SWANSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72 Passed away from heart failure on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Jo Ann Oakland and James Maddox. Survived by beloved husband, Roger; siblings, Debbie (Bob) Schellinger and Douglas (Alice) Maddox; sister-in-law, Marianne (Len) Polakiewicz; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Helen) and Tom (Mary); nephew, Jeremy (Nam); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private Interment will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved