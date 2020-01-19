|
|
Age 79 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlys and Carl Kiesow. Sally leaves behind her loving husband, Leroy; along with four children, Mark (Denise) Ehlenz, Karla (Harvey) Halverson, Renae (Mark) Pominville and Julie (Terry) Aherns. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Kiesow; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Sally was married to Leroy for 55 wonderful years. They were soulmates and virtually inseparable. Together they raised four wonderful children, and owned and managed a business (Ideal Paper Tubes and Cores). They also enjoyed several winters in the comforts of South Padre, TX after a well-deserved retirement and explored western Wisconsin as members of a dune buggy club. A private celebration of Sally's life was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN on January 13, 2020. She is buried at St. Matthews Cemetery in Withrow, MN. Sally's bright smile, loving heart and sarcastic wit brought happiness to everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020