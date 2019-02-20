|
|
Died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Naples, Florida following a brief illness. Sally was born February 7, 1933 to Arthur and Marie Kreher in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she was raised. She attended St. Joseph Academy for high school and began college at St. Catherine University in St. Paul where she made lifelong friends. After two years she transferred to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with B.A. in Social Work. While at the University of Minnesota she met Raymond Alfred Haik, who was a law student. They married May 21, 1955 at St. Maron's Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis. They settled on Silver Lake in St. Anthony Village, Minnesota and raised their four sons and two daughters. The home on the lake was a focal point for family gatherings and celebrations over the years and drew many of their children's friends, who became friends. Sally was a strong community advocate and served on the St. Anthony Village city council and as mayor. Sally, along with her family, was active at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Anthony Village. Sally served on the board of Unity Hospital in Fridley, Minnesota. She was active with the League of Catholic Women and supported a woman's shelter and The Hope Community in Minneapolis, MN and continued to commit her time and resources to St. Catherine University where she began college. She devoted her time generously to her family, political, board and charity work. In the late 1980s Sally and Ray began spending time in Naples, Florida eventually buying a home in Bear's Paw Country Club, where they spent their winters and made a new circle of friends, in addition to many Minnesota friends. Sally was active at St. Ann's and St. Peter's Catholic churches in Naples and volunteered time reading to children at the Immokolee Indian Reservation and founded the Immokolee Scholarship for minority and underprivileged students to attend St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. Sally was known for her strong faith, warmth, humor, intelligence and commitment to family and community. Ray and Sally moved to The Arlington in Naples, Florida when it opened as founding members and again made new friends in their community. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend and wife and is survived by her husband Raymond Haik and children Ann Scanlan, St. Paul, MN, Mark and Pam Haik, Big Horn, WY, Paul and Michelle Haik, Chanhassen, MN, Therese Landefeld, Seattle, WA, Louis Haik, Minneapolis, MN and Edward and Natalia Haik, Honolulu, HI and six granddaughters and five grandsons. Memorial Service in Naples, Florida Tuesday, February 19th 10:00am, 7900 Arlington Circle Naples FL 34113. Funeral Service St Maron's Catholic Church 600 University Avenue Minnesota MN 55413 Saturday February 23rd, Wake 9-11:00am. Funeral Mass: 11:00am.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019