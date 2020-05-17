Sally passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Walker Methodist Health Center after a long battle of declining health and dementia at the age of 82. Originally Sally Smiley of Omaha, NE Sally attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and moved to Minnesota in 1974. Sally raised two boys, Christopher Aden and Winston Kettle and resided in Bloomington and Apple Valley. She had a long career in marketing and international affairs, working for 3M, The Mall of America and teaching at Metro State University, The University of Minnesota and other local colleges and universities. Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Eugen and Elaine Smiley and her brother Gordon Smiley. She is survived by her sons Christopher and Winston and her grandchildren William, John and Madeline. Sally was a strong and independent woman who had a profound Christian faith. Her family takes great comfort knowing that her suffering is over and that she is with her lord and savior. A celebration of life will take place at some point in the future when larger gatherings are safe to hold, and family and friends will be notified. The family asks that a donation be made to a local food bank of your choice in lieu of any flowers or memorials.









