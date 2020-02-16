|
was born July 13, 1937 in Bemidji, MN. Sally was a wonderful lady. She was smart, funny, no nonsense, and fun loving. One of her favorite things to do was fishing. Anytime was a great time to fish. She also liked playing cards, learning, reading, volunteering, working on committees, and walk-talking to solve world problems with a friend. She valued her family and friends most dearly. We will miss her confident caring smile and love. Sally was lucky in life and especially in love. The person she loved most was her husband of 58 years, Dale. They had a lot of fun together walking on the beach, traveling, golfing, and chatting in the evening about their day and current events. Sally passed away peacefully on Feb 6, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband Dale, daughters Marie (Peter) Drais and Connie (Jim) Wilde and her greatly loved grandchildren Andy, Ricky, Sarah Grace, Croix, Cecelia and Jace. Memorial service will be held the afternoon of March 30, at House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Avenue, St. Paul.
