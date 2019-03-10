|
Age 80 of Woodbury passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Sally Dunford and brother-in-law, Roy Ziegler. Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, Loren; daughters, Colleen Perry (Bill) and Jane Wallgren (John); grandchildren Shannon (Eric) and great granddaughter Luna, expected 5-22-19; Andrew, Ryan, Lucas (Jenny) and great granddaughter Adeline; Alec, and Nathan; sister, Kay Ziegler, cousin, Jackie Durand; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Tom and many other relatives and friends. Funeral mass 11:00AM on Monday March 11th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr. Visitation 2 hours prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Special thanks to the Woodbury Health Care - Transitional Care Unit and Regions Hospital staff on C9100 and 9300. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019