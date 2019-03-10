Home

Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr.
Sally J. STAHMER Obituary
Age 80 of Woodbury passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Sally Dunford and brother-in-law, Roy Ziegler. Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, Loren; daughters, Colleen Perry (Bill) and Jane Wallgren (John); grandchildren Shannon (Eric) and great granddaughter Luna, expected 5-22-19; Andrew, Ryan, Lucas (Jenny) and great granddaughter Adeline; Alec, and Nathan; sister, Kay Ziegler, cousin, Jackie Durand; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Tom and many other relatives and friends. Funeral mass 11:00AM on Monday March 11th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr. Visitation 2 hours prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Special thanks to the Woodbury Health Care - Transitional Care Unit and Regions Hospital staff on C9100 and 9300. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
