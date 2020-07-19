Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great Grandma Age 81 of Oakdale entered Heaven on July 17th with her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Palecek, by her side, in her home. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers. Survived by her faithful husband Robert; her daughter Cynthia (Gary); grandson Nick; granddaughter Katie (Stephen); and great-grandchildren Shepherd, Valor and Haven. She will be tenderly missed and never far from our hearts. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (July 23, 2020) 10:30 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St. North, Oakdale. Private Family Interment Union Cemetery at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com