Of Bethel, Minnesota, and a longtime resident of Oakdale, Minnesota, passed away on April 24, 2019 at age 81. Born on September 28, 1937 in Winnebago, Minnesota, to Ross and Marjorie Sheldon. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond Colline; daughter Penny Regier (Arne); son Gregory Colline (Karen); daughter Wendy Mix (Edward); twelve grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; and her adored dog Monty. Memorial service is on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Church, 7910 15th St. N., Oakdale, Minnesota, 55128. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
