Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Salvatore F. CARLONE


1933 - 2020
Salvatore F. CARLONE Obituary
Age 86 Beloved Father and Grandfather Sal passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bartholomew and Mary Rose; wife, Donna; brother, Johnny and Emil. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Theresa (Hurly) Carlone-Morris; grandchildren, Christine Jameson, Catherine (Dan) Kirchner, Gregory (Veronika) Parranto; great-grandchildren, Angus, Anna, Andrew, Zach, Sofia, Lidia; siblings, Pat (Clodet) Carlone, Marietta Kasbohm, Lucy Carlone, Anthony (Jacquie) Carlone; sister-in-law, Leona Wagner; brother-in-law, Mike (Toni Malanaphy-Sorg); other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 AA#4 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
