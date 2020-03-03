|
Age 95 Of Maplewood Passed away on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Giovanni and daughter, Angelina Sofia Dording. Survived by daughter, Francesca (Pino) Lipari; sons, Steven (Dana) Gambino and Andre Gambino; granddaughters, Bianca (Scott) Johnson, Angela (Joe) Martin, Carrie Ann Roth; grandsons, Angelo and Marco Gambino, Pino Lipari; great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Nino, Daniella, Sadie, Caitlin, Paige, Violet and Gianna. Mass of Christian Burial, 1:00PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at ST JEROMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Roselawn Ave. E. with a Visitation beginning at 11:30AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020