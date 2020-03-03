Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349

Salvatrice GAMBINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatrice GAMBINO Obituary
Age 95 Of Maplewood Passed away on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Giovanni and daughter, Angelina Sofia Dording. Survived by daughter, Francesca (Pino) Lipari; sons, Steven (Dana) Gambino and Andre Gambino; granddaughters, Bianca (Scott) Johnson, Angela (Joe) Martin, Carrie Ann Roth; grandsons, Angelo and Marco Gambino, Pino Lipari; great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Nino, Daniella, Sadie, Caitlin, Paige, Violet and Gianna. Mass of Christian Burial, 1:00PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at ST JEROMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Roselawn Ave. E. with a Visitation beginning at 11:30AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -