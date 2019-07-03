Home

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Missonary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Missonary Baptist Church
Sam CASTILE Obituary
Age 92 Husband, Father and Grandfather Died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in his home. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 5 at Shiloh Missonary Baptist Church (SMBC). Visitation will be held from 11am-2pm and services to begin promptly at 12pm with Reverend Steven Daniels Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at Elmhurst Cemetery following the service. Flowers can be sent/delivered on Friday 7/5 morning only to SMBC 501 Lawson Ave. W. St. Paul MN 55117. 651-487-4092. Sam is survived by sister Helen age 95, his niece Leniece, his 8 children, 5 step children, and 22 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 3 to July 4, 2019
