Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Sam SMART Obituary
Age 27, of Maplewood Passed away on Jan. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by dad, Ronnie Russell; special grandma, Pat Smart; paternal grandparents; & uncle, Jerry Smart. Survived by mom, Linda Smart (Terry); grandpa, Ken Smart; special aunties, Barb Castillo & Kathy Scheid; & many other family and friends. A time for memory sharing will be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 7 PM at Mueller Memorial-Lake Chapel, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation from 5 PM until service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
