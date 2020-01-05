|
Age 27, of Maplewood Passed away on Jan. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by dad, Ronnie Russell; special grandma, Pat Smart; paternal grandparents; & uncle, Jerry Smart. Survived by mom, Linda Smart (Terry); grandpa, Ken Smart; special aunties, Barb Castillo & Kathy Scheid; & many other family and friends. A time for memory sharing will be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 7 PM at Mueller Memorial-Lake Chapel, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation from 5 PM until service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020