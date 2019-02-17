|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 13, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy; his three children Kelly (Gerard) Marks, Stan (Julie) Spain and Sandra (Michael) Andreini; his grandchildren Abbey Andreini, Sam and Maggie Spain; his cousins Jay Williams, who he considered a brother, and Jan Gann; and his sweet dog Maggie. Sam was born on October 11, 1936 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Henry Stanley and Thelma Spain. He graduated from Ruston High School in 1955. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1960. In 1961 he married the love of his life, Nancy. He was a proud 1965 graduate of Texas A&M (Gig'em Aggies!) and shortly thereafter started working for 3M in Brownwood, Texas. His career took him and his family to St. Paul, Minnesota, Genoa, Italy and back to St. Paul. A private service will be held for family. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019