1/1
Samuel J. "Sam" EMERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 of White Bear Lake A life member of the PGA and Founder of Eagle's Turf. He is preceded in death by parents Sam & Leona; a sister Margaret Kautt and son Samuel J., Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo; 3 children, Dawn (Larry) Giese, Jeff & Barry (Julie) Emerson. Also by his bonus children, Barbara (Chris) Sabal, Dave (Julie) Karle, Pamela (Thomas) Frame & Douglas (Shana) Karle. There are 19 grandchildren: Monica, David, Garrett, Melissa, Madisen, McKenzie, Ashley, Jordan, Joe, Matt, Luke, Claire, Avery, Hayden, Josephine, Crawford, Adeline, Evelyn & Van. There are 8 great grandchildren. Sam has a sister Dorothy Machioch and brother-in-law Richard Kautt. A celebration of Sam's life will take place at a time when it is safer to gather.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved