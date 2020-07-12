Age 82 of White Bear Lake A life member of the PGA and Founder of Eagle's Turf. He is preceded in death by parents Sam & Leona; a sister Margaret Kautt and son Samuel J., Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo; 3 children, Dawn (Larry) Giese, Jeff & Barry (Julie) Emerson. Also by his bonus children, Barbara (Chris) Sabal, Dave (Julie) Karle, Pamela (Thomas) Frame & Douglas (Shana) Karle. There are 19 grandchildren: Monica, David, Garrett, Melissa, Madisen, McKenzie, Ashley, Jordan, Joe, Matt, Luke, Claire, Avery, Hayden, Josephine, Crawford, Adeline, Evelyn & Van. There are 8 great grandchildren. Sam has a sister Dorothy Machioch and brother-in-law Richard Kautt. A celebration of Sam's life will take place at a time when it is safer to gather.