Samuel LEEDOM
It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Samuel, age 20 from Stillwater, Minnesota passed suddenly on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Sam will be missed every day by his mother, Heidi Leedom (Bobby Bischoff); father, Christopher Leedom; brother, Jady Wright (25); sister, Michaela Leedom (13); grandparents, John (Jack) Terhaar, Susan Bischoff; and many other family and friends. We know Sam is now with grandmother, Brigitte Terhaar; great-grandmother, Yvette Terhaar; great-grandfather, John Terhaar; and many other relatives. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, target shooting, and hanging with friends as he was quite a social butterfly. Being with his family was also important to Sam. Sam's jobs began at McDonalds and included PD Pappy's, Carbones, and as of late, his monthly drill with the National Guard. SPC Leedom joined the Minnesota National Guard on April 5, 2017. He graduated from Stillwater High School in June of 2018 and went on to graduate from Fort Leonard Wood Missouri as a member of the Military Police Corp on October 25, 2018. He was assigned to the 34th Military Police Company in Stillwater, Minnesota. SPC Leedom was in the 3rd Platoon First Squad Roughnecks. Memorial service will be held Friday, July 31st, 2020 from 12-4 pm at Lakeside Park, Bayport, MN 55003 with Military Honors along with the Patriot Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://thehallfamilyfoundation.org/ veterans-honor/ (The Hall Family Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit) or The Hugo Yellow Ribbon Network, Hugo City Hall, 14669 Fitzgerald Ave, Hugo, MN 55038.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakeside Park
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
