Dec. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2020 Twas the 9th of December when Sam Joy arrived, To his parents Bill Mason and Elsie his bride. Big brother Billy was their other offspring, Later, Auntie and Charlie took Sam under their wing. Sam traveled the West with Auntie and Charlie Driving a Packard on roads that were gnarly! St. Paul Academy, Central High and Macalester, Mustered to educate Sam Joy the jester! In '59 he married June Dell. For 61 years their marriage was swell. First came Liz, then Charlie, then Andy, Four black labradors too, that were naughty and dandy! Five grandkids came next, first Alex then Crosby; Tyler and Grace, then Mason with glee. All are great kids, Sam was proud of them all. They cherish times with Grandpa, both large and small. Sam's known for his jokes, his wit, and his smile; which helped in curling, and in business with guile. His passions were many – golf, skiing, and sailing Don't talk when he's putting or suffer his scolding! A suit and a tie prevailed many years, But a stint as an artist brought many cheers. He was equally comfortable in camo and blinds, Pheasants and ducks were wonderful finds. Lake Ida was home to many adventures, In cabins, in boats, and campfires together. Skiing, and fishing were favorite past times. With great friends and family, and even some rhymes! Sam was famous for poems for family and friends, It only makes sense to provide one at his end. We love you and miss you, you're one of a kind Our husband and father, a memorable find….. Interment Service at Oakland Cemetery, 75 Sycamore Street, St. Paul, MN Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 am. Kindly wear a mask. Memorials in Sam's name may be directed to House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store