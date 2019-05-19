Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel WALSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel WALSH Obituary
Age 21 of Centerville Died May 14, 2019. He was the son of Thomas and Colleen (Graham) Walsh. He was a bright and gentle soul and is already deeply missed. Survived by his parents, grandmother, Judith Walsh, and siblings, Michael, Meggan and Daniel. His Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 pm with first visitation starting at 4 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider any donation to Black Lives Matter.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now