Age 21 of Centerville Died May 14, 2019. He was the son of Thomas and Colleen (Graham) Walsh. He was a bright and gentle soul and is already deeply missed. Survived by his parents, grandmother, Judith Walsh, and siblings, Michael, Meggan and Daniel. His Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 pm with first visitation starting at 4 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider any donation to Black Lives Matter.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019