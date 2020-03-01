|
|
of South St. Paul Died on Sunday February 23, 2020 Survived by children Pat, Mike (Marlene), Dan and Kathi; brother Jim (Shirley) Lord; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with another on the way; along with many other friends and relatives and her loving feline companion Lily. Preceded in death by her husband Peter. Visitation on Wednesday, March 4 from 5pm to 7 pm at KANDT TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th AVE NORTH in SOUTH ST. PAUL. Mass of Christian Burial on March 5th at 10:30 am with visitation 1 hour before at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 840 19th Ave. N., South St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020