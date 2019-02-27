|
|
nee Farrington Age 78 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Mae (Farrington) Jordan; & sister-in-law Eleanor Farrington. Survived by husband of 58 years, Charles; children Dawn Prokop (Mark), Glenn (Fredrice), Chris (Sheila), Jennifer Shutes (Scott), Julie Weiser (Paul); 12 grandchildren & their spouses; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Gordy Farrington (Phyllis), Gail Hause (Jim), Gary Farrington, Don Farrington (Nancy), Meri Jo Tepe (Dave); many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends who loved her dearly. Sandra provided love & care for many family & friends, especially during difficult times, and she wanted people to know how blessed she felt to have so many in her life. Memorial Service Saturday (3/2) 11:00 AM at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2475 E. 17th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019