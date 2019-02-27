Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra HAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ann HAUSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Ann HAUSE Obituary
nee Farrington Age 78 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Mae (Farrington) Jordan; & sister-in-law Eleanor Farrington. Survived by husband of 58 years, Charles; children Dawn Prokop (Mark), Glenn (Fredrice), Chris (Sheila), Jennifer Shutes (Scott), Julie Weiser (Paul); 12 grandchildren & their spouses; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Gordy Farrington (Phyllis), Gail Hause (Jim), Gary Farrington, Don Farrington (Nancy), Meri Jo Tepe (Dave); many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends who loved her dearly. Sandra provided love & care for many family & friends, especially during difficult times, and she wanted people to know how blessed she felt to have so many in her life. Memorial Service Saturday (3/2) 11:00 AM at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2475 E. 17th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now