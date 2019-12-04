|
|
Of Star Prairie, Wisconsin Passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on April 22, 1939 in Huntington, WI to Roda and Gladys (Peterson) Jensen. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1957. On January 12, 1957 Sandra married Gerald Schwan. Together they ran Schwan Plumbing and Heating and the Friendly Bar and Grill in Star Prairie for many years. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed baking and embroidering. Sandra also loved watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife outside their home. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister Jane (Roger) Bottolfson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Gerald Schwan; son, Daniel (Dawn) Schwan; daughters, Kathy (Greg) Leisch, Colleen (Scott) Frank, Ann Roettger, Sharon (Todd) Olson, Margie (Todd) Siedow; also survived by 14 grandchil-dren, 19 great grandchildren. Private family services, interment at Wagon Landing Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019