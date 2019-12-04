Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
715-246-2667
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra SCHWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ann SCHWAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Ann SCHWAN Obituary
Of Star Prairie, Wisconsin Passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on April 22, 1939 in Huntington, WI to Roda and Gladys (Peterson) Jensen. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1957. On January 12, 1957 Sandra married Gerald Schwan. Together they ran Schwan Plumbing and Heating and the Friendly Bar and Grill in Star Prairie for many years. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed baking and embroidering. Sandra also loved watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife outside their home. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister Jane (Roger) Bottolfson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Gerald Schwan; son, Daniel (Dawn) Schwan; daughters, Kathy (Greg) Leisch, Colleen (Scott) Frank, Ann Roettger, Sharon (Todd) Olson, Margie (Todd) Siedow; also survived by 14 grandchil-dren, 19 great grandchildren. Private family services, interment at Wagon Landing Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -