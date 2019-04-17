Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Sandra Ann (HINZ) WENZEL Obituary
Age 77 Passed away on April 15, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and by her parents, Lloyd and Sylvia Hinz. Survived by her daughters, Wendy (Paul) Larson and Becky (Clete) Luberts; grandchildren, Eric (Alyssa), Jake (Kellie), Matt, Travis, Becca; siblings, Jerry (Pat), Patty (Donny), Pam (John); many nieces and nephews; and by many other loving relatives and friends. Sandra was a daycare provider for many years and was blessed with the gift to watch her grandchildren grow up. Special thanks to Stephanie for her loving care. Memorial Service Saturday (4/20) 1PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation from 11AM-1PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
