|
|
Age 73 of Albert Lea, MN Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN Friday, July 12, 2019. Sandy was born January 17, 1946 to Gene & Lorraine Lee and resided most of her childhood years in Cottage Grove, MN. Sandy married George Gilbertson in 1966 and had two children. Divorced 1971. Sandy then married the love of her life, Gary Bauer and had 1 child. Together they raised three children and were married 34 years until Gary passed. Survived by sons, Rob (Bobbi jo) Gilbertson & Shaun Bauer; daughter, Chici (Terry) Green; 11 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren; brother, Terry (Jo) Lee; sister, Penny (Brad) Wienke; many very special nieces & nephews. Sandy was a godly woman who always put others before herself. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. Sandy was as we called her the "kitty whisperer". She had a very strong passion to care for animals; especially the wounded and stray. She enjoyed crocheting and would donate items she made to churches and the less fortunate. Let's all talk about her dance moves!!! She would dance her heart away to any genre. However her most favorite was listening to '50s music. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be sent to: P.O. Box 903, Muncie, IN 47308. ~ Dance away our sweet angel ~
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019