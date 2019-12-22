Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
150 5th street
Marine on St. Croix, MN
View Map
Sandra C. SMITH Obituary
Age 78 of Marine on St. Croix, MN Died peacefully, surrounded by family on December 15, 2019 after complications from open heart surgery. Sandy is preceded in death by her 3 siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband Charlie of 58 years and their children, Rick (Kim) and Susan (Jim) Sandgren; 4 grandchildren: Lee and Tony Smith, Gunnar Sandgren and Samantha (John) Hinrichsen; and many other family members. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 5th street, Marine on St. Croix, MN. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Interment at Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
